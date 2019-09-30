Met Eireann update on Hurricane Lorenzo and projected impact on Ireland

Met Eireann has given an update on the path and projected strength of Hurricane Lorenzo as it approaches Ireland this week

The national forecaster states that on Thursday Hurricane Lorenzo, which is predicted to be an ex-tropical storm at that stage, is likely to be in the vicinity. Met Eireann adds, "it's exact track and central pressure is still very uncertain as is the timing. It is most likely to track northwards and stay to west of Ireland. Some wet and windy weather is expected along with some high seas and swells. It will become mild over the country due to the influence of the tropical origin air."

Met Eireann says that the risk of severe weather continues through Thursday, Thursday night and possibly early Friday morning adding that the progress of Lorenzo and any potential impacts for Ireland are being 'closely monitored'.

