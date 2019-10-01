Offaly pro-choice campaigners take part in Belfast march

Greater rural provision, an end to mandatory waiting periods and legislation for safe access zones were just some of the demands abortion rights activists called for at the 8th Annual March for Choice on Saturday.

ARC Offaly attended the March for Choice amid fresh calls last week for Safe Access Zones around medical facilities.

Garda Commissioner Harris said earlier in the week that Safe Access Zones were not needed as there was no criminality “observed or reported."

He was speaking in light of an anti choice group holding a forty day protest outside Holles St Maternity Hospital in Dublin.

"We were very disappointed to hear the commissioners statement. No one should be made feel unsafe accessing healthcare and these protests outside Holles St are nothing short of intimidation and harrassment" spokesperson for ARC Offaly Charlene Delaney said.

"We were promised legislation for Safe Access Zones and we were told services would be accessible and safe”.

Abortion Rights Campaigners also called for greater rural provision and an end to the mandatory three day waiting period.

"The government has a responsibility to ensure there are adequate providers. Without local providers the three day waiting period only adds extra barriers for those forced to travel particularly people in rural areas with disabilities or those living in Direct Provision.

"We need realistic evidence based care and if we had safe access zones perhaps more GP's would be willing to sign up to the MyOptions helpline," Ms Delaney said after the March for Choice.

Activists carried signs which said The North is Next and No One Left Behind.

"There are too many gaps in care and people are finding it easier still to order abortion pills online or travel abroad.

“We will continue our campaign alongside our siblings in the North and in solidarity with activists all around the world,” Ms Delaney said.

“We may have repealed the 8th but the fight for Free Safe Legal and Local abortion is far from over."