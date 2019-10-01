WATCH: One Offaly man replaces the other in historic Leinster Rugby moment

Birr man Michael Milne made his first appearance at senior level for Leinster in their PRO14 win over Bennetton on Saturday evening.

In an incredible moment, Milne made the substitute appearance while replacing fellow Birr man Peter Dooley. The pair actually grew up within minutes of one another and are now both full Leinster caps in the same position.

Former Cistercian student and Birr Rugby Club player Milne was overjoyed after the game when he spoke to the media.

He came on at loosehead prop for Dooley who has played more than 50 times for the province.