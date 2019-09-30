Top honours for Offaly towns and villages in Tidy Towns Awards

Offaly towns and villages scored highly in this year's National Tidy Towns Awards with a couple of gold medals and silver awards.

The picturesque village of Geashill was yet again crowned Offaly's tidiest village and received €900 for picking up a gold award in category B of the competition. It scored 344 points.

There was also gold for Tullamore thanks to a score of 336 in category F. Tullamore will also receive €900 for future use in Tidy Towns initiatives.

Further down the county, the heritage town of Birr received 332 points in Category D and was awarded a silver medal.

Tubber performed well, picking up 326 points in category A while Clonbullogue wasn't far behind Geashill in Category B with 331 points.

Just two points separated Daingean (305), Ferbane (304) and Banagher (303) in Category C while Edenderry picked up 295 points in Category F.

Glaslough in Co Monaghan was named the overall nationwide winner with 346 points. It won a €10,000 prize fund.

See all the Offaly results below:

Category A

Tubber - Tobar 326

Shannonbridge - Droichead na Sionainne 291

Ballyboy - Baile Buí 275

Killeigh - Cill Aichidh 262

Horseleap - Baile Átha an Urchairl 253

Category B

Geashill - Géisil 344

Clonbullogue - Cluain Bolg 331

Ballycumber - Béal Átha Chomair 315

Crinkill - Críonchoill 307

Kinnitty - Ceann Eitigh 297

Rhode - Ród 294

Belmont - An Lios Dearg 293

Shinrone - Suí an Róin 291

Moneygall - Mhuíne Ghaill 289

Pullough - Pollach 285

Mucklagh - An Muclach 268

Lusmagh - Lusmhaigh 200

Category C

Daingean - An Daingean 305

Ferbane - An Féar Bán 304

Banagher - Beannchar na Sionna 303

Category D

Birr - Biorra 332

Category E

Edenderry - Éadon Doire 295

Category F

Tullamore - Tullach Mhór 336