Top honours for Offaly towns and villages in Tidy Towns Awards
Offaly towns and villages scored highly in this year's National Tidy Towns Awards with a couple of gold medals and silver awards.
The picturesque village of Geashill was yet again crowned Offaly's tidiest village and received €900 for picking up a gold award in category B of the competition. It scored 344 points.
There was also gold for Tullamore thanks to a score of 336 in category F. Tullamore will also receive €900 for future use in Tidy Towns initiatives.
Further down the county, the heritage town of Birr received 332 points in Category D and was awarded a silver medal.
Tubber performed well, picking up 326 points in category A while Clonbullogue wasn't far behind Geashill in Category B with 331 points.
Just two points separated Daingean (305), Ferbane (304) and Banagher (303) in Category C while Edenderry picked up 295 points in Category F.
Glaslough in Co Monaghan was named the overall nationwide winner with 346 points. It won a €10,000 prize fund.
See all the Offaly results below:
Category A
Tubber - Tobar 326
Shannonbridge - Droichead na Sionainne 291
Ballyboy - Baile Buí 275
Killeigh - Cill Aichidh 262
Horseleap - Baile Átha an Urchairl 253
Category B
Geashill - Géisil 344
Clonbullogue - Cluain Bolg 331
Ballycumber - Béal Átha Chomair 315
Crinkill - Críonchoill 307
Kinnitty - Ceann Eitigh 297
Rhode - Ród 294
Belmont - An Lios Dearg 293
Shinrone - Suí an Róin 291
Moneygall - Mhuíne Ghaill 289
Pullough - Pollach 285
Mucklagh - An Muclach 268
Lusmagh - Lusmhaigh 200
Category C
Daingean - An Daingean 305
Ferbane - An Féar Bán 304
Banagher - Beannchar na Sionna 303
Category D
Birr - Biorra 332
Category E
Edenderry - Éadon Doire 295
Category F
Tullamore - Tullach Mhór 336
