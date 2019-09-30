Gardaí chase thief on foot after Offaly church robbery

A man has been arrested after he stole money from a church in Offaly.

The man damaged two donation boxes and stole money from St Mary's Church in Edenderry.

Gardaí received a call from a vigilant member of the public, who gave gardai what they described as an 'excellent description'.

Gardaí were quickly on the scene and caught the man a few minutes later after short foot chase. All the stolen property was recovered.

The man was arrested and he was brought to Tullamore Garda Station where he was charged to appear in Court at a later date.