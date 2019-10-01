Offaly people asked to run marathon for GROW mental health groups

As athletes are putting in their final preparations for the Dublin City Marathon, one of Ireland’s leading mental health support groups, GROW, is calling on participants from Offaly to consider raising funds for the charity.

For those who have not yet selected a charity, GROW is asking that they consider contacting family, friends and colleagues and encouraging them to make a donation.

As a result, not only will you enjoy the personal satisfaction of completing the marathon, but doing it in aid a charity will make it even more worthwhile as GROW meetings are held regularly throughout Offaly.

It would be particularly fitting to support GROW as the charity is celebrating its 50th anniversary of providing support within the community to people dealing with all types of mental health challenges.

Michelle McCormick, local Area Co-ordinator called on athletes to lend support to GROW and help people recover from mental health issues.

“The challenges that athletes face during training and the marathon itself are similar in many respects to the challenges faced by people who struggle on a daily basis with their mental well-being.

"GROW’s recovery programme prepares people to take small, but very significant and practical steps towards achieving their ultimate goal of personal recovery.

“What is unique about GROW is that it is a community-based organisation that provides support and education around emotional and mental wellbeing through weekly free meetings.

“These meetings provide mutual help, understanding and encouragement to those who are struggling with any aspect of

mental health from depression to stress, anxiety, loneliness or isolation and to those experiencing financial and physical difficulties,” Michelle explained.

"International research on GROW’s group method shows that over a period of time they need significantly less professional help and have less chance of relapse. They are significantly more likely to be in employment and will have wider support networks. They are also more likely to reduce, or dispense with, medication."

If you are interested in supporting GROW you can donate on www.grow.ie,www.facebook.com/GROWIreland/, alternatively, contact the charity on email at info@grow.ie or midlandregion@grow.ie or phone 057 9351124 for sponsorship cards.