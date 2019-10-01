Irish language being rejuvenated in Offaly community

One Offaly woman is on a mission to rejuvenate the Irish language in Birr.

Órlaith Ní Óráin, working with Cumann na bhFiann, has been running the Irish Language Youth Club over the past two years.

The youth club is for young people aged 10-18 years and will be starting again this week on Wednesday, October 2.

The club takes place in the Marrion Hall and this youth club will run every week up until March. Contact Órlaith for further information on 0877839853.

Cumann na bhFiann is the largest nationwide Irish language youth service. Weekly Irish language youth clubs, as well as regional and national events through Irish, are its main focus.

This gives young people the opportunity to use and improve their spoken Irish outside of the school environment on a social level while doing fun activities thus normalising the use of the language in everyday life.

Cumann na bhFiann provides opportunities for young people to meet through the medium of Irish and create networks of Irish speaking friends throughout the country.

While there is no emphasis based on the school curriculum at the club, Cumann na bhFiann certainly helps young people in their confidence and use of Irish which in turn helps all aspects of the subject in school.