'Scrap Saturday' raises substantial funds for Offaly GAA club

A Scrap Saturday fundraiser held at KMK Metals Recycling’s headquarters in Tullamore recently raised €3,800 for the local Cappincur GAA Club.

Members of the public were asked to bring in waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) and steel scrap and members of the club also arranged collections.

Over 10 tonnes of WEEE and 36 tonnes of steel scrap was collected amounting to a total of €3,600 which was topped up with a €200 donation from ClearCircle.

The environment was also a benefactor of the event as all of the material was subsequently recycled.

Max Kyck, General Manager of KMK Metals Recycling, said: “We are proud to sponsor our local Cappincur GAA Club and it was great to be able to host another recycling open day for them. The money will be used to benefit all club members and further develop this wonderful club and its facilities.”

To facilitate homeowners with waste electrical and electronic equipment, KMK regularly hosts open days across the country in association with WEEE Ireland, where members of the public can recycle their waste. These collection day events are free of charge and anything with a plug or battery will be accepted.