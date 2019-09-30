Offaly students win big at Engineering Awards

One Offaly school has passed on congratulations to two students after they were recognised at the Engineering Awards in Tullamore.

Gallen Community School students Lucy Egan and Jack Buckley won awards at the Engineering Awards, which were held in the Bridge House Hotel on Wednesday, September 25.

Schools from Laois, Offaly and Westmeath entered students' Leaving Certificate Projects in a competition with a panel of judges selecting the best projects on the night.

Lucy won 3rd place in the Higher Level Category. She designed and made an Aeromobile vehicle and did a design portfolio based on the artefact.

Lucy will be presented with a certificate to mark her achievement.

Jack finished in first place in the Ordinary Level Category where he designed and made a Space Rover with a design portfolio accompanying it.

Jack's project will go forward to the National Finals.



