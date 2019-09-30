Marcella holds 'urgent' meeting with Ministers amid Bord na Mona job fears

Offaly Fine Gael TD, Marcella Corcoran Kennedy has held intensive discussions in recent days with the Minister for Finance and Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe TD and the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and the Environment, Richard Bruton TD in relation to the accelerated decarbonisation in Offaly.

“In light of the decision in July by An Bord Pleanála to refuse the application by the ESB to co-fuel the Shannonbridge power station with biomass, I highlighted to Minister Donohoe and Minister Bruton the need for an urgent response from Government to revise the timelines and bring forward a financial package immediately for the Midlands peat region, in particular in Offaly," Deputy Corcoran Kennedy said.

“During our discussions, I called on Ministers Donohoe and Bruton to ensure that a specific fund to support the workers and communities is put in place between now and the budget on Tuesday week, 8th October. For some time, I have called on carbon tax revenues to be directed towards this fund and I welcome positive sounding from my Government colleagues on this proposal.

“The transition from peat mining in the Midlands has been flagged for many years and it has been accepted by Bord na Móna and the ESB, its biggest customer, that it would be peat-free by 2028.

“The managed transition out of peat has been significantly impacted and complicated by An Bord Pleanála decision’s to refuse planning for the West Offaly Power Station beyond the end of 2020. The expectation was that from early 2020 the plant would operate by gradually reducing the volumes of peat and increasing volumes of biomass so that by the end of 2027 the station would be fuelled exclusively by biomass.

“I demand that this matter is resolved for the protection of the workers and their families, a solution must be found. The Government and the EU institutions have all committed to a ‘Just Transition’ for workers and it is imperative that action is taken on this immediately.

“As the Government TD in Offaly, I am absolutely determined to fight tooth and nail to work towards a solution to this matter that will protect the workers, their families and the local communities. I take heart from the Taoiseach’s commitment to ensure a just transition for the midlands region.

“I emphasised to my Government colleagues that it is now time to put meat on the bones on the package that is needed to deliver a just transition for workers and the local communities.”