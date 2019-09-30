Offaly councillor set for Seanad seat after widespread support

Offaly councillor Pippa Hackett looks set to become a Senator unopposed in a byelection.

Hackett, who was elected to Offaly County Council for the first time in the Edenderry Municipal District, will take the seat vacated by Grace O'Sullivan after the Waterford woman was elected to the European Parliament in May.

Cllr Hackett is a farmer and will contest for a place on the Agricultural Panel. It's understood she has now won support from Fianna Fail and Fine Gael in her bid for a Seanad seat.

She has been the Green Party Agriculture Spokesperson for the last three years.

"I believe I can be a strong voice in the Seanad for protecting and preparing rural communities as we work to tackle climate breakdown and nature destruction," Cllr Hackett said recently.

“Family farms are under pressure like never before. Many people have lost hope. We need a positive vision for farming and change the economics to make it deliver for rural communities."

"What is clear is that business as usual is not working. For the first time, I believe, people are looking to the Greens for solutions and I believe I can be part of that.”

Green Party MEP Grace O’Sullivan, who previously occupied the place on the Seanad Agriculture Panel, said: “I want to whole-heartedly support Pippa’s candidacy for this Seanad place. I know from my time in the Seanad the value of having a strong Green voice there and I know Pippa will be that."

“Pippa is a farmer so she knows what changes are needed on the ground. This is important. People know that climate change is urgent but they don’t know the practical measures needed to deliver it."

"We need people like Pippa leading these changes and that’s why we need her strong voice in the Seanad.”

Cllr Hackett holds a BSc in Agriculture from the University of Essex, a postgraduate diploma from University College Dublin, and a PhD from the University of Limerick. She took leave from academic research and lecturing to raise her family.

She lives on a mixed organic farm (suckler cows, sheep, hens and horses) with her husband and four young children, near Geashill in Co Offaly.