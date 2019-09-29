WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues rainfall warning for ten counties

Met Eireann has issued Status Yellow Rainfall Warnings for ten counties with risks of spot flooding.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning has been for Cork and Kerry with 25 to 35 mm rain expected with a risk of spot flooding. That warning is valid from 3am on Monday until 4pm on Monday.

A second Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Tipperary and Waterford with25 to 35 mm Rainfall on Monday, with a risk of spot flooding. That warning will be in place from 9am on Monday until 8pm on Monday.

Meanwhile Met Eireann is closely monitoring the progress of Hurricane Lorenzo in the Atlantic Ocean.