Solid final round sees Shane Lowry finish inside top 20 at Dunhill Links Championship

After being well off the pace after round one of the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, Shane Lowry has finished inside the top 20 after another solid round on Sunday.

The Offaly golfer, who led the Race to Dubai going into the evnet, shot a four under par round at St Andrew's to finish in a tie for 15th place. It didn't all go his way today as he was just level par after 13 holes but he birdied four of the last five holes to shoot up the leaderboard and finish on 17 under par. France's Victor Perez won the tournament on 22 under par, one shot ahead of Matthew Southgate.

It is a remarkable recovery after he was one over par and way off the pace after shooting and opening round of one over par at Carnoustie. He bounced back brilliantly on Friday with a six under par round at Kingbarns and he went two better on Saturday at St Andrews before rounding it off with a 68 today.

The Offaly man is not due to be in action next weekend but he is confirmed to play at the Italian Open starting on October 10. The Italian Open is the next event on the Rolex Series on the European Tour.