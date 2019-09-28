New series of Operation Transformation to be based in Offaly for first time

The 2020 series of RTE's hit show, Operation Transformation, will be based in Offaly, the Offaly Express can reveal.

The weekly weigh-ins will take place in Offaly and it will be the hub for the series with various challenges taking place across the county, a source revealed.

No town has been confirmed yet to host the outside studio where judges will give feedback on the leaders' weekly weight loss goals and results. It's expected the show will create a brilliant buzz throughout the county.

The search is also on for new leaders to take up the mantle and inspire the nation in 2020.

Presenter Kathryn Thomas is back to spearhead the latest campaign to get the nation moving. Once again, producers are encouraging the Irish public to get up, get active and get healthy. Over the course of the 8-week show, they'll be giving the nation the tools they need to get moving, lose weight and feel great.

Kathryn Thomas is thrilled to be back. She says: “I can’t wait for the next season of OT! The leaders are what make the show every year. For me, an OT leader is somebody who is really ready and committed to changing their lives. Someone who is sick of feeling stuck and knows that 2020 is the year to change everything! To take back control and to help countless people as they help themselves.”

Dr Aileen McGloin, Director of Marketing & Communications with Operation Transformation sponsors safefood said: “2020 marks ten years of our sponsorship of Operation Transformation and we’re delighted with the role it plays in helping communities to get healthier together. Our most recent research shows that 1 in 3 people who watched OT reported making a positive lifestyle change as a result of the show. We’re looking forward to inspiring more people to become part of the OT movement and make a start on their own weight-loss journey next year.”

Last year saw the biggest turn-out yet for the hugely popular GAA lights up campaign - helping communities across the 32 counties come together and enjoy getting fit and healthy in the safe surroundings of their local GAA club. The show's annual nationwide walks campaign also saw people turn out in record numbers all across the country.

So, if you think the time is right for you to turn your life around. If you want this to be YOUR year to get fit and healthy, then now is the time to apply.

