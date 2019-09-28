Motorist pulling trailer with no lights caught speeding
A motorist in Tipperary was stopped by gardai for a number of offences yesterday evening.
Gardai detected a vehicle towing a trailer travelling at 108km/h in an 80km/h zone. The motorist was detected after dark and the trailer had no lights.
In a post on Twitter, gardai said that the motorist was a danger to others and FCPN’s were issued.
Cahir Roads Policing Unit: Vehicle towing a horse box detected at 108km/h this evening, speed limit for towing a trailer is 80km/h. Also no lights on the trailer which was a danger to other motorists. FCPN’s issued for offences. pic.twitter.com/R0hAcAyw5n— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) September 27, 2019
