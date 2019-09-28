Motorist pulling trailer with no lights caught speeding

A motorist in Tipperary was stopped by gardai for a number of offences yesterday evening.

Gardai detected a vehicle towing a trailer travelling at 108km/h in an 80km/h zone. The motorist was detected after dark and the trailer had no lights. 

In a post on Twitter, gardai said that the motorist was a danger to others and FCPN’s were issued.