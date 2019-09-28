Guests revealed for tonight's RTE Ray D'Arcy Show

The guests have been revealed for this week's Ray D'Arcy Show on RTE.

EastEnders icon Pasty Palmer joins Ray to chat about her recent return to Albert Square, far from her glamorous life in Malibu on this Saturday's Ray D'Arcy Show.

Kodaline frontman Steve Garrigan and author Diana Bunici join Ray in their first joint TV appearance to discuss their role as ambassadors for mental health initiative 'Walk In My Shoes.'

Award-winning author Michael Harding talks to Ray about his latest memoir 'Chest Pain' and how his heart attack last year gave him a new perspective on life.

Ray is also joined by two teenage climate ambassadors, Alicia O'Sullivan and Jack O'Neill, who represented Ireland at the UN Youth Climate Summit in New York this week.

Ray meets the Australian woman Michelle Bourke, who's making international headlines by flatpacking a cutout of her late husband and bringing it on her travels around the world to fulfil his dying wish.

Former Squeeze and Mike and the Mechanics legend Paul Carrack will perform a special arrangement of 'The Living Years', accompanied by Cór Linn.

All this and more on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ One at 9.50pm this Saturday, September 28.