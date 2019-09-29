Smartphone-free 'café conversation' to open in Offaly

Put your mobile phone on silent to enjoy a cup of tea and live chat - that's the advice of the HSE who are behind a new mental wellbeing initiative in Offaly.

"Sometimes to connect we need to disconnect," they said.

With this in mind and to celebrate World Mental Health Day, the members of Offaly Minding Our Mental Health (OMOMH) are hosting a free Pop Up Café sponsored by Cafe4U and The Bridge Shopping Centre in partnership with Tullamore Mental Health Association on October 9.

The aim of the Pop Up Café is to generate community conversation and explore ideas around positive mental health. The key theme will be “connecting."

There is strong evidence that there are a number of practical things we can do to protect and boost our

wellbeing and one of these is “connecting."

OMOMH are very pleased to invite you to drop in and join their conversation and enjoy a free cup of tea or coffee and pick up some helpful tips and information – you might also be lucky and win a spot prize.

You can join the initiative between 10am – 12:30pm on Wednesday, October 9. For further information visit OffalyMindingOurMentalHealth on Facebook.