Access to Offaly bridge to be blocked after rock thrown at car

A disused railway bridge in Clara is to be blocked by Offaly County Council following a number of incidents.

Cllr Ken Smollen said on Friday: "I was informed this morning that Offaly County Council will begin work in the next few weeks to completely block off access to the disused railway bridge in Clara following a number of incidents there over the last few years."

He explained that the latest incident occurred last week when a rock was thrown from the bridge onto the roof of a car, badly damaging it.

"Thankfully nobody was injured," he added.