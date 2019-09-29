Offaly family raise €17,000 for local health services in memory of late father

An Edenderry family has raised €17,310 for local night nurses and palliative care thanks to an art sale/coffee day.

The family of Donal Byrne announced the fundraiser earlier this year and held the event in Byrne's Pub in the town on September 21.

"We are overjoyed from all the support that was shown by family, friends and the whole community for the event, and the funds raised prove how generous and kind everyone has been," Donal's daughter Marisa wrote on social media.

"We would like to thank every single person who supported the event in any way. From buying paintings, donations, raffle tickets, all the artists, the helpers, bakers and people who travelled from all around to attend the event."

Marisa also paid tribute to her "amazing mammy" who was focused on finding a way to honour Donal's memory and do something for Palliative Care and Night Nurses.

"Through sheer determination and passion, you turned your vision into a hugely successful event. Daddy would be so proud."

Daddy is and will always be so missed, but to see the response from the community and also from outside of our own community, truly warmed our hearts."