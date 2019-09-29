Offaly hit with deadly rabbit and hare disease

The National Parks and Wildlife Service has listed Offaly has one of the counties affected by a deadly rabbit and hare disease.

Dr Ferdia Marnell explained this week that the Rabbit Haemorrhagic Disease (RHD2) was initially reported in France but that cases have been detected in six Irish counties in the last two months.

As well as Offaly, incidences of the disease have been recorded in Cork, Clare, Leitrim, Wicklow and Wexford.

Experts have stressed that the disease poses no risk to humans or other animals, allaying fears of farmers in particular.

The symptoms vary and some rabbits and hares can survive despite them. Other die very quickly, Dr Marnell explained.

A hare coursing licence has not been issued as a result due to the dangers associated with bringing a large number of hares together at venues.

The public have been asked to report unexplained or large numbers of hare deaths in their area.