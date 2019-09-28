Offaly school to get new science room and ball court

An Offaly school is set to get an upgrade to its facilities after planning permission was granted by Offaly County Council.

Laois and Offaly ETB had sought permission for a single storey prefab science classroom along with a new ball court for Ard Scoil Chiarain Naofa in Clara. The planning application also sought to construct a gas cylinder storage area for the science classroom.

The application was lodged in July and the local authority has now granted permission with five conditions.