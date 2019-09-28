Offaly company goes recyclable to divert packaging from landfill

A major Offaly company is going green by changing its packaging.

Carroll’s of Tullamore, one of Ireland’s leading cooked-meats brands, is changing the base of several of their ranges to become recyclable.

The team in Carroll’s, across numerous departments, have been working towards this change for several months, and it

has taken significant investment by the company to make this change happen.

One of the ranges changing is the Carroll’s New York Deli range. It will be moving from a paper base, which is not currently recyclable, to a clear base. Carroll’s Chief Operating Officer John Comerford, states that “this paper-base is widely used by premium brands in the cooked meats category and is not currently recyclable, but we have decided to invest in making the change to a clear recyclable base as we are conscious of our impact on the environment and want to make changes where we can in order to lessen that impact.

"We are also communicating this change to our customers via our social media channels and are providing further information on our website for those who have any questions. We are encouraging our customers to recycle, and we are trying to make it as easy as possible for them."

This change is being clearly communicated on packs through the label on the front of pack, back of pack, and there is also a final message on the inside of the tray as a reminder to put the tray in the recycling bin once it is empty. The top film of the packs is not currently recyclable as no supplier currently has the technology to offer this.

Carroll’s says they are working closely with their suppliers as the goal is to provide packaging that is fully recyclable.

If everyone who buys Carroll’s recyclable packs follows through with recycling them, this will save 135 tonnes per year from ending up in landfill. If you were to lay this packaging out end-to-end, this would be the distance from Dublin to Brussels; a huge saving to the carbon footprint.

The new packs will be appearing on shelves from the end of September.