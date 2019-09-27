Worry in Offaly as unions fear all Bord na Mona jobs could go

The crisis in Bord na Mόna has reached a critical stage, according to the Group of Unions (SIPTU, CONNECT, UNITE) which represents workers in the semi-state company.

At a meeting yesterday with the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Tom Donnellan, yesterday the GOU was informed that unless a sense of urgency was injected into the concept of a “Just Transition” accompanied by real support from all stakeholders, the future of Bord Na Mόna appears “dire."

According to Willie Noone, the secretary of the GOU, Mr Donnellan said that if nothing changes within the next month a “seismic decision” will have to be made and it will not be “good news” for workers.

“For the past number of weeks, the GOU have been working tirelessly to protect the conditions and jobs of almost 2000 workers who currently work in the company and to ensure that those who wish to voluntarily leave can do so with dignity and respect,” Willie Noone said.

“Although the GOU has insisted that recent threats to make workers compulsorily redundant will not be accepted, the company has said that it is now in a financially precarious position and will have no option but to take unpopular and decisive action, probably within a month.

“The GOU is actively re-engaging with politicians of all parties as it is clear that a resolution to the crisis is in the political arena and, if not resolved, will have devasting consequences for thousands of current employees as well as former workers who depend on Bord na Mόna pensions.

“Concrete and real solutions are now required while the Government must urgently establish its promised national ‘Just Transition’ taskforce to deal with the issues affecting Bord na Mόna workers and their communities and to avoid catastrophic job losses at the company.”

Deputy Carol Nolan has expressed serious concern:

“In May of this year I described the governments delay in accessing significant amount of EU funding to assist job creation and investment for the Midlands region as lethargic and disjointed," she said.

"This was against the background of the government’s failure to apply in a timely manner to the EU Commission’s Coal Region in Transition Platform, launched in early 2017, a full year before Bord na Mona made its original announcement of the 430 job losses.

"The Midlands membership of the Platform was only confirmed to me in August when I pursued the matter yet again with two separate government Ministers.

"We can now see the devastating impact of this kind of sluggish commitment by government to tap into EU funds-funds that could have escalated the implementation of the Just Transition strategy.

"I am therefore renewing my call to the Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Richard Bruton, and indeed the Minister for Business, Heather Humphries, to urgently engage with the concerns expressed today not only by the GOU, but also by the CEO of Bord na Móna itself.

"We cannot tolerate any further delay in terms of a move toward a Just Transition especially since it is now absolutely clear what such a delay entails,” concluded Deputy Nolan.