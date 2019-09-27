Shane Lowry hits stunning round of 66 at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

Shane Lowry has jumped back up the leaderboard following his second round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

After shooting a one over par round on Thursday on the notorious Carnoustie course, the Clara man recovered his challenge on Friday with a stunning 66 on the Kingsbarns course.

He hit four birdies without dropping a shot on the front nine, including sterling back-to-back effort on 5 and 6.

On the back nine, hole 13 was his only hiccup with a bogey but three further birdies saw him collect a brilliant six under par round to bring himself back into contention for a strong finish.

He is now in a share of 78th place but another good performance is expected on Saturday when he takes on the favourable Old St Andrews course.

Importantly, Lowry's main rival in the Race To Dubai standings, Jon Rahm, is also in a share of 78th spot.

Matthew Jordan is the leader on 14 under par after two exceptional rounds of 66 and 64 on Thursday and Friday.