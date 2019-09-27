Former Offaly councillor re-appointed to board of Pobal

Former Offaly County Councillor Molly Buckley has been re-appointed to the board of Pobal.

Mr Michael Ring TD, the Minister for Rural and Community Development, has announced that the Government has agreed, at Cabinet, to the appointment of four Directors to the board of Pobal.

Pobal works on behalf of Government to support communities and local agencies toward achieving social inclusion and development.

The Minister welcomes the new board members, who were selected through a process overseen by the Public Appointments Service, and values the skill set they will bring in supporting the work of Pobal.

The new board will comprise of eight women and seven men.

The following new members were appointed to the board:

1. Ciarán Reid

2. Lindsay Malone

The following members were re-appointed to the board:

1. Tom Lavin

2. Molly Buckley

Minister Ring said:

“I would like to thank the outgoing board members, Mary Mooty and Catherine Travers, and commend them for the contributions in their years of service to the board, and to Pobal. I acknowledge their assistance in helping Pobal which has had a real and tangible impact on thousands of people across the country through the programmes it manages on behalf of Government.”

The four Directors will assume their role with effect from October 21 when the 2019 Pobal AGM takes place.