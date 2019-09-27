Gardaí seize €107,000 worth of drugs in Midlands raid

Gardaí from the Roscommon/Longford Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Gardaí from Lanesborough Garda station, have made a significant drug seizure today.

They carried out a search at a house in the Lanesborough area of Longford as part of the ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

The search of the house resulted in the discovery of 40 cannabis plants, pending analysis, with an estimated value of €32,000, cannabis herb with an estimated value of €75,000 and cocaine with an estimated street value of €300.00

One female in her 30s was arrested and is currently detained at Roscommon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.