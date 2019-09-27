Two Offaly men in Leinster squad for PRO14 opener

Two Birr men have been named in the Leinster squad to face Benetton in the province's Guinness PRO14 opener at the Stadio Monigo.

Peter Dooley has been named to start at loose-head prop by head coach Leo Cullen with the likes of Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong away representing Ireland at the World Cup in Japan.

Dooley will be joined in the front row by Michael Bent at tight-head and Ronan Kelleher at hooker. Dooley's fellow Birr man Michael Milne has been listed among the substitutes.

If Milne gets game time on Saturday, it will be his senior debut for the province. He has previously represented the province at underage level and played U20s for Ireland.

Ross Molony captains Leinster in the absence of their more experienced players while there are also starts for Adam Byrne, Dave Kearney, Jamison Gibson-Park and Devin Toner who just missed out on a spot in Joe Schmidt's Irish squad for the World Cup.

The game against Bennetton takes place at 5.15pm on Saturday evening.