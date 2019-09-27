Weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend is for mixed weather with heavy rain at times that could lead to spot flooding in places.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday morning. In the afternoon, persistent or heavy rain will develop in the south and will spread over Munster and Leinster in the evening. Highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees with moderate southwest winds becoming light and variable in most areas.

Saturday night will be wet as persistent or heavy rain over Munster and Leinster continues with risk of spot flooding. It is not certain yet if this rain will extend over Ulster and Connacht, but there is good possibility that it will. The rain will eventually clear eastwards overnight with clear spells following. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a bright, breezy day with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate northwest breezes.

On Monday morning, rain will develop in the southwest and will spread northeastwards across the country through the day, reaching northern areas in the evening. It will be persistent and heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 13 to 17 degrees with moderate to fresh easterly winds. On Monday night, the rain will give way to heavy or prolonged showers. These will clear overnight.