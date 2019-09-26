SOLD! Offaly petrol station goes for stunning price at auction

A busy Offaly petrol station hs been sold at public auction as an investment opportunity.

The online auction took place from on Tuesday, September 24.

The Applegreen service station on main street, Tullamore, came with €950,000 price tag and was sold for that price after just one bid.

The property comprises of a forecourt, petrol pumps and retail unit.

The site area extends to approximately 0.11 Hectares (0.27 acres) and is currently let to Petrogas Group Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Applegreen PLC.

That lease is valid until 2037 with a break option in 2032 and a rent review scheduled for 2022. The current rent is reserved at €95,000 per annum.