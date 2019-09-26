Offaly people asked to host 'Spooktacular for Temple Street'

Halloween is coming again and Temple Street is calling on everyone in Offaly to host their own spooktacular 'Trick or Treat for Temple Street' party and raise vital funds to help sick children.

Broadcaster, model and mum, Glenda Gilson, helped get Temple Street into the Halloween spirit this week as she launched the hospital’s annual ‘Trick or Treat for Temple Street’ 2019 campaign, proudly supported by MiWadi.

Glenda was joined by some of Temple Street’s ‘little monsters’ - Fiadh (4), Odhran (7), Grace (9) and Alicia (6) – who dressed up for a morning of fangtastic fun in the hospital!

As this year’s launch ambassador, Glenda is calling on everyone from individuals, community groups, schools, crèches and workplaces alike – to host their very own ‘spooktacular’ Halloween party, get the party ‘startled’ this October and help raise vital funds for sick children.

The funds raised during this ‘hair-raising’ campaign will have a direct and positive impact for sick children in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple Street, by funding vital, life-saving equipment for the hospital’s wards, theatres, departments and Intensive Care Unit. Temple Street Foundation and MiWadi are calling on the public to register at www.templestreet.ie/trickortreat to receive a free party pack, which includes Trick or Treat posters, stickers, balloons and much more besides.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s campaign, broadcaster, model and new mum Glenda Gilson said: “As a new mum, Trick or Treat for Temple Street is a campaign very close to my own heart and I’m truly delighted to help spread the word about this fantastic campaign, which is once again supported by MiWadi. I encourage everyone to get involved by registering for a free party pack and hosting a Trick or Treat for Temple Street Halloween party, to help raise the vital funds for such a worthy cause.”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive, Temple Street Foundation said: “Temple Street is a hospital that never sleeps, because every minute of every day, our amazing doctors and nurses are making sure that sick children are getting the world-class care they need – when they need it most. Every time a child arrives in Temple Street, a new story begins, and you can be part of that story by getting into the Halloween spirit this October and helping raise vital funds for our hospital by signing up for your own Trick or Treat for Temple Street party. We are so delighted to be partnering once again with our friends in MiWadi who are proudly supporting Trick or Treat for a seventh year! From all of us in Temple Street, thank you so much MiWadi for your on-going support.”

Claire Lynch, MiWadi Brand Manager with Britvic Ireland commented: “It has been an honour to support Temple Street’ Trick or Treat campaign over the past six years and we are delighted to announce 2019 as our seventh year in a row. Despite having raised over €2.1million for Temple Street to-date, every year our fundraising targets grow in ambition, as we see the difference it makes to children and families across Ireland. We encourage everyone to get involved this year by bringing people together in a fun and creative way, to celebrate and support the work of Temple Street."

To register for your free Trick or Treat party pack call 01 878 4344 or visit www.templestreet.ie/trickortreat.