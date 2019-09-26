71% of carers’ loved ones have no access to emergency respite - Nolan

Independent TD Carol Nolan has called on the Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohue, and the Minister Health, Simon Harris, to ensure that significant resources are made available to family carers as part of the upcoming Budget in October.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the Family Carers association revealed that over the last decade there has been a 70% increase in the number of carers diagnosed with depression and that 71% of carers’ loved ones have no access to emergency respite if they get sick themselves.

“The research conducted by the Family Carers of Ireland, who represent 355,000 carers, is an astonishing indictment of the way in which Carers have been systematically neglected over the lifetime of this government," she said.

"It is simply unacceptable that family carers who save the state a conservatively estimated €10 billion in unpaid care annually and who provide 15.8 million hours of unpaid care each week continue to be treated with such little regard.

"I raised this matter on the floor of the Dáil earlier this week, where I challenged the Minister to radically address the scandalous deficit in services and support that Carers are expected to put up with.

"We had the scandal around Home Help packages being significantly reduced in June and now we have confirmation that the governments own inaction is damaging the very health of Carers.

"This is intolerable, and it must be addressed in the upcoming Budget by fully resourcing respite and granting Carers access to services that they need to enable them to continue looking after their loved ones, but also themselves,” concluded Deputy Nolan.