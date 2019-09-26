Offaly helps to launch Midlands Science Festival

Preparations are continuing for the highly anticipated 2019 Midlands Science Festival which will bring a world of wonder to schools, libraries and localities across Offaly.

Nicola Keating from Tullamore Credit Union (above), one of the sponsors of this year’s Midlands Science Festival, Anne Scally of Midlands Science and Sophie and Anna from Tullamore were pictured at the launch of the festival recently.

The festival is due to take place this November.

The week-long celebration of science will include a range of exciting and interactive events including the Science of Harry Potter.

ABOVE: Lucy and Aoibheann from Offaly gearing up for this year’s Midland’s Science Festival which will include a range of fun and exciting events for people of all ages.