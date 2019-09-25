Lowry back in action at Alfred Dunhill Links Championship this week

Offaly golfer Shane Lowry is back in action on the European Tour on Thursday in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland.

Shane comes into the tournament on the back of a pleasing finish to the BMW Championship at Wentworth last week. After a sluggish start, the Clara man rallied to make the cut and then finish in a share of 11th place on Sunday.

That performance helped him maintain a slight lead over Spaniard Jon Rahm in the Race to Dubai standings, a position he'll be hoping to cement this week.

Lowry will play alongside Justin Harding for the opening two rounds in Scotland this week and will tee off on his first round at 9am on Thursday morning.

You can follow the Open champion's progress throughout the weekend here at www.offalyexpress.ie.