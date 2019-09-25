Disgraceful Offaly road finally resurfaced after complaints

The shocks of car owners in Carrick, near Edenderry, are under less pressure following the resurfacing of one of the worst roads in the county.

Cllr Robert Mc Dermott has extended his thanks to Mark Mahon, Area Engineer for Edenderry, and his team for "the excellent works completed on the road in Carrick, near Castlejordan."

The poor condition of this road was brought to Cllr. McDermott’s attention during the Local Election Campaign.

After making representations on his constituents' behalf, Cllr. McDermott said: “I am delighted that this road has been repaired as this will be of great benefit to the local residents. The work on this road was done under the Community Involvement Scheme."

ABOVE: The road has now been resurfaced

Cllr McDermott advised that this scheme encourages a joint approach, on a voluntary basis, with groups of local residents and landowners for the restoration of public roads that are lightly trafficked, single-lane roads or cul de sac roads.

Such roads may also link two local primary roads or two local secondary roads.

Local authorities will assess the condition of any local roads when applications for funding are received under this innovative scheme.

In conclusion, Cllr Mc Dermott would encourage any area that this scheme might suit, to contact him or Offaly County Council for more details.