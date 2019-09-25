Offaly TD says 'Fine Gael failings' contributed to beef crisis

Independent TD Carol Nolan has said she welcomes the government’s decision not to oppose the Rural Independent Group’s motion on the importance of the Agri-Food sector in rural Development. Deputy Nolan was speaking during a press conference on the issue ahead of the Dáil debate.

“I have been calling on this government to accept its own historical failures around introducing transparency into the beef sector for some time.

"In fact, in early August, before this crisis became so damaging and drawn out, I had called on the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, to take immediate steps toward the formulation of a transparency charter with respect to the operation of the meat processing industry in Ireland.

"We have to remember that it was Fine Gaels’ failure to honour commitments outlined in the Programme for a Partnership Government in 2016 which substantially contributed to the crisis we found ourselves in.

"Fine Gael had promised in 2016 that it would introduce a framework for Producer Organisations (POs) and the development of POs in the beef sector, in order to ensure farmers were not just price takers but price makers.

"Three years later and there was not a sign of that commitment being respected until the farmers took to the gates.

"These facts are important to bear in mind as we move forward from here and especially in the event that there is any further attempt to shift the responsibility for the crisis back on to farmers,” concluded Deputy Nolan.