Man arrested over tyre slashing incident in Offaly
Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage that occurred at approximately 7pm on Monday, September 23, in Kilcormac, Offaly.
It’s understood four tyres of a car were destroyed in the incident.
A male in his 40s was arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.
He was later charged in relation to the incident and bailed to appear before Tullamore District Court on Wednesday, September 25.
