Trucks mounting footpath as a result of Offaly town enhancement works

Offaly county councillor Ken Smollen has said the new town enhancement works in Clara are causing traffic chaos.

He published the above photograph on social media showing "one of the problems associated with the new Town & Village Renewal Scheme in Clara."

He said: "The road being narrowed is causing vehicles to mount the footpath/paving."

"I've received several complaints about this junction and would appreciate the comments of people from the area who may be affected by the new street layout."

"I've also received complaints about the streets in Tullamore and, in particular, the crossroads in the centre of the town being extremely narrow which, when complete, will lead to traffic congestion if a truck or van is trying to turn down Patrick Street from the High Street direction," he continued.

Offaly County Council has been contacted for comment on this issue.