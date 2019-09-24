Permission sought for 45-metre broadband mast in Offaly

Bord na Mona have applied to Offaly County Council to construct a broadband mast near Edenderry.

The proposals are for the erection of a multi-user telecommunications mast at Ballykilleen, north of Edenderry Power Station. It is to be utilised as part of the National Broadband Plan.

The unit comprises a 45-metre lattice structure, six cabinets on structured plinths, fibre chamber, antennae, turning area, compound, fencing, a gate and access.

It also incorporates all associated site works.

The application can be inspected at Offaly County Council. More information on www.offaly.ie.