Most retail units at Tullamore's Bridge Centre for sale for €6 million

19 high-profile retail units in Tullamore's Bridge Shopping Centre are for sale for a total of €5.95 million.

The units are situated in the prime location in Tullamore with the floor area extending to 1,711 sq.m./18,416 sq.ft.

The total income they generate is €732,176 per annum.

The guide price on the properties is €5,950,000 equating to an income yield of 11.35% after purchasers costs of 8.46%.

Opened in 1995, the Bridge Shopping Centre is a successful regional shopping centre comprising over 68,000 sq. ft. of retail space including a 46,000 sq, featuring Dunnes Stores.

It includes 24 ground floor retail units, a first-floor feature restaurant, a cinema and 350 surface-level parking spaces.

It has an excellent and broad user mix including fashion, footwear, pharmacy, jewellers, sportswear, household and hair salon.

The current tenants of the units will not be affected by the sale with most in situ since the mid-1990s, including Vodafone, Dolan's Pharmacy and Vero Moda.