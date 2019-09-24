Offaly GAA player breaks cheek during game - waits five days for surgery

A young Offaly footballer was forced to wait five days for surgery on a broken cheek after sustaining the injury during a game for his club earlier this month, the Irish Mirror has reported.

Corey White was lining out for Tullamore against Clara in the county's minor football championship when he sustained the injury on September 11.

He went to Tullamore Hospital but was later transferred to St James's Hospital in Dublin.

While there, Corey had his surgery put back on a number of occasions and had waited five days before it was carried out.

His mother Petrina has spoken out against the health service after the ordeal and said she "cried, begged and shouted" as her son was made to wait longer and longer.

She told Midlands 103 radio this week that the similar stories she's heard in the hospital beds in Dublin are "beyond belief."

She asked what the HSE were going to do about it and wondered if it was ever going to change.

Corey is now recovering from his injury and hopes to return to the playing fields of Offaly for club and county in the coming months.