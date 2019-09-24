Three Offaly libraries to close this weekend for works

Three Offaly libraries will close for a time this weekend to facilitate works.

Due to maintenance works, Tullamore Library will be closed this weekend from Friday, September 27 at 5pm and will re-open on Monday, September 30 at 1.30pm.

My Open Library will be unavailable during this time. Offaly County Library service apologies for any inconvenience this may cause to customers.

Clara and Kilcormac libraries will also be closed this weekend on Saturday, September 28. Offaly County Library service again apologies for any inconvenience.