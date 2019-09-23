Weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for low pressure to dominate the weather bringing unsettled weather overall.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday is showers to be heavy merging at times to longer spells of rain, especially in the south of the country. However there will also be good sunshine through the day in prolonged dry periods. Highs of 16 to 19 degrees. Largely dry on Tuesday night with just a few patches of drizzle and mist about, along with variable cloud and clear spells. Winds generally light west or northwest in direction. Minimum temperatures will range 10 to 13 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for it to be largely dry day in most areas with the best of the bright or sunny intervals in the east. Generally dull and cloudy conditions will prevail in western and southwestern counties with patchy rain and drizzle developing here in the late afternoon or early evening. Light or moderate southwest breezes will back southerly towards evening. Top temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees.

Rain will turn heavy in Atlantic coastal counties later Wednesday evening, before spreading countrywide overnight. Moderate southerly winds, fresh to strong for a time on some coasts, will veer southwest as the rain transitions to showers from the west overnight. Lows of 11 to 14 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a breezy day with a mix of sunshine and showers. Some of the showers could be heavy with a risk of thunder, most frequent in the west and northwest. Southwesterly winds mostly moderate in strength but winds fresh to strong and gusty along coasts. Top temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees.

Met Eireann states that current indications for Friday suggest a rather cool and showery day, although perhaps mainly dry in the east and south at first with some sunshine. Showers in the west and north becoming more widespread by the afternoon, some heavy and possibly thundery, especially in Connacht and west Ulster. Southwesterly winds mostly moderate in strength but winds strong or very strong and gusty on west and south coasts. Maximum temperatures 13 to 16 degrees.

The current weather forecast for next weekend is for it to be unsettled with showers or longer spells of rain some heavy and possibly thundery. Temperatures close to average or just slightly below.