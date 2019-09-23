'No fly' decision taken this evening for Offaly hot air balloon event

The organisers of the Irish Hot Air Ballooning Championships have announced a 'no fly' decision for this evening's events at Birr Castle.

"Unfortunately, the wind/rain forecast for this evening means a NO FLY decision has been taken for the safety of all our balloonists. We will update with regards tomorrow morning's flight as soon as the next pilot briefing has taken place at 6:30am. However, the wind and rain is set to continue into tomorrow so, once again, the morning flight is looking unlikely," a statement read.

"We will be unable to speculate further, at this time, on any further flights due to take place during the Championships.

The Championships are due to run in Birr from Sunday, September 22 until Friday, September 27.