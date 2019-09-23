Cowen welcomes ringfencing of carbon tax for climate action

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen, has said "it’s high time the Taoiseach came around to the Fianna Fáil way of thinking that all revenue raised by a proposed carbon tax should be ringfenced to pay for coping with climate action."

Deputy Cowen said that the Government need to sing from the same hymn sheet when it comes to coping with the effects of climate action, and that "it is not good enough that the Minister for Environment would threaten a money message on legislation which seeks a just transition."

Deputy Cowen said, “Fianna Fáil has repeatedly stated that we need a just transition for all workers and communities who will be impacted by the move away from fossil fuels. From day one we have been saying that any carbon tax increases must be ringfenced to help those most affected by decarbonisation. It’s welcome to see the Taoiseach finally come around to this way of thinking.

"However, last week during a debate on a Green Party Bill on setting up a transition commission, Minister Bruton indicated the Government would eventually block it with a money order. It’s little wonder that people are sceptical about the Government’s intentions.

“Fianna Fáil, on the other hand, are happy to work with the Green Party to agree to a fair and reasonable transition. The end goal is ensuring that the carbon tax system is poverty proofed, contains incentives for households to change their habits and that it targets regions such as Offaly and the midlands to ensure large scale funding which in turn will create new opportunities for the local economy.

“The Government’s knowing disengagement on this issue only serves to undermine public trust, which in turn will impede climate action. People in Offaly and the midlands are feeling let down and who can blame them when the Government are standing over the rapid acceleration of decarbonisation and numerous bog closures,” he concluded.