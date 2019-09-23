Young Offaly musician chosen from 45,000 for exam award

The Academy of Music in Tullamore has resumed classes with more award celebrations.

14-year-old student Caitlin Minnock from Rahan has been chosen out of 45,000 students to receive a High Achiever Award for excellence in musical ability and for outstanding performance in her recent singing and music examinations.

The Royal Irish Academy of Music (RIAM) senior examiners recently revealed the names of the successful students. This is the second successive year a student of the Academy of Music in Tullamore has been awarded such a high accolade since its

foundation.

In addition to receiving her award, Caitlin has been invited to audition for a chance to perform in front of a distinguished group of guests and high profile musicians in a special regional Gala Concert which will take place prior to the awards ceremony in

November.

The awards acknowledged the commitment, of students who participate in the Academy’s Local Centre Examination System each year.

www.theacademyofmusic.ie for more information.