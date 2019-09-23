Offaly TD welcomes refiring of Midlands power station

Independent Offaly TD Carol Nolan has said she warmly welcomes the decision by The ESB to gradually recommence generation at its Lough Ree power plant at Lanesborough, Co. Longford.

Deputy Nolan was speaking after the ESB confirmed that based on the current conditions on the river Shannon, ESB is now in a position to return the Lough Ree power plant to service.

“The loss of operations at Lough Ree in August was a deep concern for the 70 workers and their families who were threatened by action taken by An Taisce.

"I made that point absolutely clear at the time.

"However, it was also a worrying signal about our capacity to effectively manage a just transition for the Midlands region.

"I spoke about this on Thursday during a lengthy Dáil debate on legislation brought forward by the Green Party.

"We know that there will be those who say Lough Ree should not be re-opened.

"I disagree.

"As I said during my Dáil contribution, it is all well and good to have a grand vision of a decarbonised society. It is all well and good telling people that there is a plan and a strategy to compensate for the inevitable disruption that this process will bring.

"But families, workers and communities cannot live on sentiment, however noble.

"They need to see a clear, dedicated pathway toward employment stability.

"That after all is the core of what a just transition is.

"The families and workers of counties like Offaly, Longford and the wider Midland region are owed that given the scale of the challenges that we are going to have to face,” concluded Deputy Nolan.