Excellent final round sees Shane Lowry shoot up leaderboard at PGA Championship

An excellent final has saw Shane Lowry shoot up leaderboard at BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth today

The Offaly golfer shot an excellent final round of six under par 66 to move up to 11th overall on ten under for the tournament. He birdied four holes on the back nine including two of the last three to move up from 27th overnight to the cusp of the top ten.

Shane started slowly on Thursday and Friday and was just inside the cut mark heading into the weekend but he was bogey free for the last two rounds as he shot up the leaderboard. He also had some luck along the way as can be seen HERE

The tournament was won by former Masters champion Danny Willet who finished three ahead of John Rahm.