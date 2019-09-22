WEATHER WARNING: Risk of flooding as Met Eireann issues rainfall warning for this evening

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Rainfall warning for this evening for seven counties

The Rainfall Warning is in place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

Met Eireann states that heavy rain will continue this evening. There will be rainfall totals of 20 to 30mm in places with local spot flooding.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution during these downpours.

The warning is in place until 9pm this evening.

