Offaly builders to feature on RTE's Room to Improve with Dermot Bannon

A group of Offaly builders will appear on RTE's hit home improvement show, Room to Improve, alongside architect Dermot Bannon tonight, Sunday, September 22.

Seamus Foy & Sons from Clonmore, Rhode, will feature on the third episode of the latest series, taking on an ambitious home overhaul project.

Revealing the news, the lads said: "It’s been a tough secret to keep but we're delighted to say that Seamus Foy & Sons will feature on RTÉ’s Room To Improve next Sunday at 9.30pm."

They shared a photograph of Stephen, Philip and James with "the one and only" Dermot Bannon.

The episode will bring us to Rathfarnham, Dublin, where Yvonne and Adrian's house is a detached 1950s two-bedroom property in need of massive transformation.

Don't forget to tune in to see how the lads get on!





