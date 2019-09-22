Five housing estates taken in charge by Offaly County Council

Offaly County Council has agreed to take charge of five private housing estates in Offaly.

The council will assume control of all services at Woodville Manor, Rhode; Bellswell, Daingean; Cyprus Grove, Crinkle; Ring O Fort, Walsh Island; and The Forge Walsh Island following ratification at the Setptember meeting of councillors on Monday, September 16.

The move was introduced by Director of Services, Tom Shanahan, and was formally adopted by councillors.

The move will see the council take over responsibility for public lighting, roads and footpaths, watermains, surface water sewers, foul sewers and open spaces in the areas.

The taking in charge of the above estates is done in accordance with Section 11 of the Roads Act 1993 and Section 180 of the

Planning and Development Act, 2000 which provides for the taking in charge of housing estates by local authorities.

There are a number of conditions that must be met before the council can assume control of the services. The development contributions must be fully paid, all connection fees previously applicable must be up to date and the development must be authorised.

These conditions have been satisfied.